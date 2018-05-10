Alex Lyon makes 94 saves to help team win in AHL's longest game ever

Lehigh Valley Phantoms goalie Alex Lyon finished with 94 saves on 95 shots as the team beat the Charlotte Checkers 2-1 in five overtimes, making it the longest game in the 82-year history of the AHL.?

Alex Krushelnyski scored 6:48 into the fifth overtime period, giving the Phantoms the Game 4 win of the Calder Cup playoff series between the AHL affiliates of the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes.

Krushelnyski's score came at 1:09 a.m. local time, more than after six hours after the game started.?

Lyon's save tally is the second-highest total in league history. The 25-year-old Lyon, who started seven games for the Flyers this season, stopped the last 79 shots he faced while shutting out the Checkers over the final 119:56 of the game.

Charlotte's Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 51 of 53 shots in the loss.

The Checkers' 95-53 advantage in shots on goal included a 54-29 edge during sudden-death overtime.

The game surpassed the previous longest AHL mark, a 2008 first-round meeting between the Philadelphia Phantoms and the Albany River Rats. It also was longer than all but three NHL games ever played.

Fortunately for both teams, Game 5 isn't scheduled until Saturday in Charlotte. The Phantoms have a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.