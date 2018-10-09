Alex Spanos, longtime owner of Chargers, dies at 95

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers announced the death of team owner Alex Spanos on Tuesday. He was 95.

Spanos purchased 60 percent of the Chargers in August 1984 from majority owner Eugene Klein for $70 million, the culmination of a lifelong dream to own an NFL franchise. Over the next decade, Spanos bought out shares of several minority owners and now owns 97 percent of the team.

The pinnacle of Spanos' ownership was the Chargers reaching the Super Bowl after the 1994 season.

While he remained active for many years in business matters related to the team, Spanos turned over the day-to-day management of the Chargers to his eldest son, Dean, before the start of the 1994 season. Dean Spanos currently serves as the Chargers' controlling owner and team chairman.

The Chargers moved from San Diego to Los Angeles in early 2017.

Alex Spanos was born on Sept. 28, 1923, in Stockton, California. One of six children, Spanos built a billion-dollar fortune in real estate and construction. Alex and Faye Spanos married in 1948, raised four children -- Dean, Dea, Alexis and Michael -- and became prolific philanthropists, donating to causes related to schools, children, the arts and hospitals.

Faye Spanos died earlier this year, in August, at the age of 92.

Faye and Alex Spanos leave behind 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.