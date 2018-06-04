Andre Iguodala plans NBA Finals return, progressing with knee injury

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State forward Andre Iguodala hasn't experienced any pain over the last few days and plans to return for the NBA Finals, league sources tell ESPN.

On Saturday, Iguodala progressed enough to go through a full personal workout and sprinted for the first time since sustaining a bone bruise in his left knee in Game 3 of the conference finals, sources said.

The swingman's status for Game 3 of the Finals on Wednesday is still unknown, according to sources.

When approached after the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 122-103 in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead, Iguodala told ESPN, "I aim to play in Game 3, but I've aimed to play in Game 2 and Game 3. We'll just have to see."

"I'm optimistic Andre will play at some point in the series," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said on Sunday. "He has gotten better gradually, but there's no way of knowing for sure at this point."

Almost two weeks ago, Kerr said: "Until he's able to run without pain, I can't play him."

The 2015 Finals MVP has missed the past six games.