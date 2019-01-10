Andy Murray announces he plans to retire from tennis in near future

Andy Murray said Friday he plans to retire and is targeting this year's Wimbledon as the final tournament of his career.

"Not feeling good. Been struggling for a long time," Murray said at Melbourne Park ahead of the Australian Open. "I'm not sure I can play through the pain for another four or five months."

Murray, battling to contain his emotions at a news conference on Friday morning, had to leave the room for a while soon after it started to compose himself as he fronted the media.

He confirmed he would play at the Australia Open. He has been drawn against No. 22 seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

After returning from a long-term hip injury, Murray is ranked No. 230 in the world. He apologized to a fan after winning just two games against No. 1 Novak Djokovic during a practice match on Thursday.

Murray said Friday he is considering another operation on his hip.

Murray, who will turn 32 before this summer's Wimbledon, won the event in 2013 and 2016. His only other major title came at the 2012 U.S. Open.

The former world No. 1 also claimed the Olympics gold medal for Great Britain when the event was played at London's All England Club in 2012, and again four years later in Rio de Janeiro.

