Anthony Davis signs with LeBron James' agent, to meet with Pelicans soon

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis officially signed with agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports after signing paperwork over the weekend.

Davis told ESPN on Sunday that he's hoping to elevate the Pelicans to a new level this season and the agent switch is part of an effort to improve his overall game.

"My focus is to win, to come in every day and do all I can go help this organization," Davis said. "While establishing myself as the best player on the floor every night."

The agency made the announcement Sunday, and Paul's highest-profile client, the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, then welcomed Davis.

A star player switching agents sometimes can create the implication that he wants to change teams. Paul, who represents more than 20 NBA players, told ESPN that is not the case and he plans to meet with Pelicans officials soon.

Last year, Paul negotiated a $207 million extension for star John Wall to stay with the Washington Wizards.

Davis is eligible to sign up to a five-year, $235 million extension with the Pelicans next summer. Davis, who averaged 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game last year, can become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

"It's a pleasure and honor to represent a player like AD," Paul said. "He's a transcendent talent and continues to establish himself as one of the dominant players in the game."