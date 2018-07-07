Astros bring up outfielder Kyle Tucker for MLB debut

The Houston Astros have promoted top outfield prospect Kyle Tucker.

Tucker, 21, has been outstanding this season at Triple-A Fresno and figures to see playing time in the corner outfield for the Astros. He will be in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox, batting seventh and playing left field.

To make room for Tucker on the roster, the Astros have optioned slumping outfielder Jake Marisnick to Fresno, according to multiple reports.

Tucker was rated as the No. 21 overall prospect by ESPN's Keith Law and the No. 17 overall prospect by MLB.com earlier this year. The younger brother of former Astros and current Atlanta Braves outfielder Preston Tucker, he was the fifth overall selection in the 2015 draft.

He appeared in 80 games this season at Fresno, batting .306 with 14 home runs, 66 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. Marisnick is batting .190 with seven homers in 68 games with the Astros this season.