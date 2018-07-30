Astros land reliever Roberto Osuna in trade with Blue Jays

The Astros picked up right-handed reliever Roberto Osuna from the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday in exchange for a package that includes former Houston closer Ken Giles.

Minor league pitchers Hector Perez, 22, and David Paulino, 24, are also headed to Toronto in the deal. Paulino had been Houston's No. 3 prospect, according to MLB.com, prior to his 80-game suspension last season for a PED violation; he has since dropped to No. 23. Perez is the Astros' No. 10 prospect, according to MLB.com.

Osuna hasn't pitched since May 6, and has been serving a 75-game suspension for violation of Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

Osuna, 23, had been arrested May 8 and charged with assault. His next court appearance is Wednesday, and he is eligible to be activated Sunday.

He is 0-0 with nine saves and 15 strikeouts in 15? innings this season, following an All-Star 2017 season in which he went 3-4 with 39 saves and a 3.38 ERA.

Osuna has been the Blue Jays' closer since 2015 and is not eligible for free agency until 2021.

Giles, 27, is 0-2 with 12 saves and a 4.99 ERA in 30? innings this season for the Astros.

He had 34 saves for Houston last season, but struggled in the postseason with an 11.74 ERA in seven appearances.