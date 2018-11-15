Attorney says Nevada dropped charges against Nick Diaz

LAS VEGAS -- The state of Nevada dropped a pending criminal case against UFC welterweight Nick Diaz on Thursday morning, according to Diaz's attorney, Ross Goodman.

Diaz, of Stockton, California, had faced three felony charges and a misdemeanor charge stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident in May.

In a statement to ESPN, Goodman said Diaz is "grateful the District Attorney's office was fair and thoughtful in reviewing this case based on the evidence."

Diaz, 35, was arrested May 24 after a female companion accused him of choking her and slamming her to the ground during an altercation, causing a hip injury.

A grand jury failed to indict Diaz last month; however, prosecutors initially intended to proceed with charges. The case was dropped just hours before Diaz was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing.

The Clark County District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to ESPN's request for comment about why the case will not go forward.

Goodman said the accuser offered inconsistent versions of the events and didn't have injuries consistent with her allegations.

"I trust that the ultimate dismissal of all charges with prejudice will be viewed as total vindication for Nick and clears his name from being associated with such horrific but false allegations," Goodman said.

Diaz (26-9) is a former Strikeforce champion. He remains one of the most popular figures in the sport, despite not having fought since January 2015. He was briefly detained at Clark County Detention Center immediately following the alleged incident, but he has been out on $18,000 bond as the case developed.