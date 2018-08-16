Ben Roethlisberger fine, reportedly out of concussion protocol

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is doing fine and is expected to resume activities soon, according to a source.

The team placed Roethlisberger in the concussion protocol after the Pro Bowl quarterback took a fall during Tuesday's practice. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Roethlisberger is out of the concussion protocol.

Teammates said Roethlisberger's head whipped back onto the turf after he became tangled with linemen on a rollout to his right, but after the play he assured center Maurkice Pouncey that he was good.

Roethlisberger traveled with the team to Green Bay for its second preseason game, for which he was ruled out before getting hurt.

This is the first time since 2015 that Roethlisberger entered concussion protocol. Roethlisberger, 36, took at least 40 sacks six times from 2006 to 2013 but is averaging 1.4 sacks per game in recent years behind a veteran offensive line, which he credits for prolonging his career.

Roethlisberger lost weight this offseason to alleviate joint pain, and coach Mike Tomlin said the quarterback had an "awesome" training camp as a performer and collaborator with coaches and players.

The Steelers on Thursday will play rookie Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs at quarterback while Roethlisberger and backup Landry Jones sit.

The Steelers will be off Friday and likely resume practice Saturday.