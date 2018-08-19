Bengals to release veteran safety George Iloka

The Cincinnati Bengals are releasing veteran safety George Iloka, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The news was first reported by NFL Network.

Iloka, 28, has been a starter for the Bengals for the past five seasons. He has started 76 of the 83 games he has played in for the Bengals since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2012 draft.

Iloka was scheduled to be paid $4.8 million in base salary this season and was signed through 2020 as part of a five-year, $30 million contract he signed with the team in 2016.

Ioka had 79 tackles, five passes defensed and an interception last season.