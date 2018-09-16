Bills' Vontae Davis abruptly retires from football at halftime vs. Chargers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills cornerback Vontae Davis apparently retired at halftime of Sunday's 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

"[He] pulled himself out of the game," coach Sean McDermott said. "He communicated to us that he was done."

Davis started Sunday's game but was not seen on the field or on the sideline in the second half. The Bills trailed 28-6 at halftime.

"I don't have nothing to say about Vontae," linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said after the game. "I'm going to give him a little bit more respect than he showed us today, as far as quitting on us in the middle of the game.

"I never have seen that. Pop Warner, high school, pros. Never heard of it. Never seen it. It's just completely disrespectful to his teammates. ... He didn't say nothing to nobody. I found out going into the second half of the game. They said he's not coming out, he retired. That's it."

Davis, 30, was a healthy scratch for the Bills' regular-season opener in favor of Phillip Gaines, who started the Bills' 47-3 loss in Week 1 to the Baltimore Ravens. Gaines played nickel cornerback for the Bills on Sunday after an injury to rookie Taron Johnson in the season opener.

The Bills signed Davis to a one-year deal in February that included a $2.25 million base salary and a $1.5 million signing bonus. $2 million of his base salary is fully guaranteed. He also was due roster bonuses of $15,625 per game on the 53-man roster and $46,876 per game on the 46-man game-day roster.