In bizarre scene, fighter leaves ring at the opening bell, gets disqualified

At the sound of the opening bell Friday night, heavyweight Curtis Harper ducked between the ropes and walked out of ring in Minneapolis rather than fight prospect Efe Ajagba.

Harper told boxing commentator Jordan Hardy afterward that he was being paid enough to fight Ajagba and that he wants respect. He was disqualified.

The bizarre scene unfolded inside The Armory before the fighters' scheduled six-round bout on the undercard of the PBC on FS1 event.

Harper and Ajagba heard instructions from referee Celestino Ruiz and went back to their corners. When the bell rang, Harper turned toward the ropes, left the ring and took the long walk to his dressing room as incredulous fans looked on.

Ajagba remained in the ring, arms draped over the ropes, shaking his head.

Ajagba, 6-feet-5 and 236½ pounds, was heavily favored to beat the 6-2, 254-pound Harper, who hails from Jacksonville, Florida.