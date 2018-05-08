Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna arrested for assault

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna was arrested Tuesday morning for assault on a woman, according to Toronto police.

Police would not release further details of the alleged incident, in order to protect the identity of the woman.

The police report notes that Osuna, who was released from custody, has a court appearance on June 18.

Osuna, 23, has a 2.93 ERA with nine saves in 15 appearances this season.?The Blue Jays are currently scheduled to give away 15,000 Osuna T-shirts before Thursday's game against Seattle as part of a promotion.