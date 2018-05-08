Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball after he was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with assault on a woman, according to Toronto police.

Police told The Associated Press that the charge is for one count of assault, and provided no further details. The police report notes that Osuna, who was released from custody, has a court appearance on June 18.

Major League Baseball said in a statement it "takes all allegations of this nature very seriously" and is investigating.

The Blue Jays issued a statement Tuesday afternoon saying they are aware of the incident and fully support the decision by Commissioner Rob Manfred.

"We are taking the matter extremely seriously, as the type of conduct associated with this incident is not reflective of our values as an organization," the team's statement said.

Osuna, 23, has a 2.93 ERA with nine saves in 15 appearances this season.?The Blue Jays are currently scheduled to give away 15,000 Osuna T-shirts before Thursday's game against Seattle as part of a promotion.