Bob McNair, Houston Texans owner, dies at 80

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair died Friday at 80 in Houston.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce Houston Texans Founder, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and philanthropist, Robert C. McNair passed away peacefully in Houston today with his loving wife, Janice, and his family by his side," the team said in a statement.

McNair has four children and 15 grandchildren.

"He was an amazing Champion for Houston and and worked hard to make sure our city received maximum value from the presence of the Texans and the NFL," said president Jamey Rootes in a statement.

General manager Brian Gaine and head coach Bill O'Brien both released statements praising McNair's "support" and "generosity to the City of Houston" and offering thoughts and prayers to his family.