Brandt Snedeker shoots 59 at Wyndham Championship

Brandt Snedeker, despite making a bogey on his first hole of the day, made a birdie at the last to become just the 10th golfer in PGA Tour history to break golf's magic number, carding an 11-under 59 at the Wyndham Championship on Thursday.

Snedeker, who began the first round on the 10th tee, started his day with a bogey 5 on the par 4. But that was the only blemish on his scorecard at Sedgefield Country Club as he added 10 birdies and an eagle the rest of the way.

He was the ninth different player to shoot 59 or better on the PGA Tour -- Jim Furyk did it twice, including a 58 in 2016 -- but the first to do it after starting his round with a bogey. Snedeker also is the fourth Tour player to break 60 in the last three years; there were only four to do it in the previous 24 years.

He birdied four holes in a row on his front nine for a 32. Snedeker then went on a roll on Nos. 1-9 -- his back nine -- by making six birdies and an eagle for a 27.