Brewers replace injured LHP Gio Gonzalez on NLCS roster with RHP Zach Davies

The Milwaukee Brewers added right-handed pitcher Zach Davies to their National League Championship Series roster, replacing lefty Gio Gonzalez, who exited Tuesday's game with a high left ankle sprain.

The move means that if the Brewers make it to the World Series, Gonzalez cannot be on the roster; a player replaced because of injury in one playoff series is required to sit out the next one.

Davies was not on the postseason roster for the Division Series, after compiling a 4.77 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 2-7 record in 13 starts during the regular season.

Davies pitched one inning in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers in NLCS Game 5, allowing one hit and striking out a batter.