Brian McCann agrees to deal to return to Braves

Free-agent catcher Brian McCann signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

McCann, who spent the past two seasons with the Houston Astros, started his career with the Braves and played in Atlanta from 2005 to '13.

McCann, 34, was a seven-time All-Star with the Braves and a six-time winner of the Silver Slugger.

He is a career .263 hitter and has averaged almost 20 home runs and 70 RBIs over 14 seasons with the Braves, Yankees and Astros.

After playing a key role for the Astros in their World Series run in 2017, he was primarily a backup in 2018. He hit only .212 with seven homers and 23 RBIs last season and missed all of July and August after undergoing right knee surgery.

Two weeks ago, he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution he'd like to retire with the Braves.

"One-hundred percent," McCann said. "This is my home. I played close to 10 years here. This organization is really, really, really close to my heart. I love this organization."