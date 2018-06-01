Brittany Lincicome offered sponsor exemption for Barbasol Championship

Brittany Lincicome has been offered a sponsor exemption to compete on the PGA Tour this summer at the Barbasol Championship.

Lincicome, 32, a winner of eight LPGA Tour titles, including two major championships, is one of the longest players in the women's game. She would join the likes of Annika Sorenstam and Michelle Wie as the only female golfers in recent times to play in an official PGA Tour event.

"I always thought it would be cool to try," Lincicome told reporters at the U.S. Women's Open in Birmingham, Alabama. "I'm not trying to prove anything."

The Barbasol Championship will be played July 19-22, opposite of The Open. It was won last year by Grayson Murray and will be played at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Lincicome has an endorsement deal with Pure Silk, whose parent company also owns Barbasol. She has won the last two Pure Silk LPGA events in the Bahamas.

Sorenstam, an LPGA Hall of Famer, played in the 2003 Colonial to considerable fanfare but missed the 36-hole cut. Wie played in several PGA Tour events, the last 10 years ago, but never made the cut. Other women to play in PGA Tour events were Babe Zaharias and Suzy Whaley.