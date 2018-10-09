Brooks Koepka named PGA Tour Player of the Year

After winning a pair of majors this past season, Brooks Koepka has been named the 2017-18 Player of the Year by the PGA Tour.

Koepka, 28, defended his title at the U.S. Open in June, then won the PGA Championship in August, becoming the fifth player to win both in the same season and the first since Tiger Woods in 2000.

"It's incredible ... you look at the guys that have won this, Player of the Year, and it's just incredible to have my name with them," Koepka said on SportsCenter. "It's been a roller-coaster year, being on the sidelines for four months and then to come out and win two majors. It's been a low and then an incredible high, so it's truly an honor."

With his victory at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, Koepka became the first player since Curtis Strange in 1989 to win consecutive U.S. Open titles.

Koepka finished a career-best ninth in the FedExCup, earning four additional top-10 finishes, including second-place finishes at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and Charles Schwab Challenge.

"On behalf of the PGA Tour, our congratulations to Brooks Koepka on being voted PGA Tour Player of the Year by his peers," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said via statement. "Brooks has brought a new brand of athleticism to the PGA Tour, and we saw the results this year with his historic season at the major championships and a top-10 finish in the FedExCup. These feats were accomplished despite missing significant time due to injury, a testament to his work ethic and perseverance throughout the season."

Koepka was selected over a group of finalists that included Francesco Molinari, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau.

PGA Tour members who played in at least 15 FedExCup events during the 2017-18 season were eligible to vote.