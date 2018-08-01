Browns coach Hue Jackson mourning deaths of mother, brother

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson is mourning the deaths of his mother and brother in the last two weeks.

Betty Lee Jackson, 83, died Sunday in Los Angeles, the Browns confirmed Wednesday night. She had been ill for some time. John Jackson Jr., died unexpectedly two weeks ago.

"It's been really tough on him," Jackson's agent John Thornton told Cleveland.com. "He's just trying to let help him out."

Jackson will remain with the team until his mother's funeral, which will take place after the Browns' preseason opener in New York against the Giants on Aug. 9. Jackson had been flying to see his mother when he could.

"The people closest to him know what's been going on, and they know he hasn't been himself,'' Thornton said. "Being busy with has helped, but it's still been extremely difficult.''