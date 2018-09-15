Browns WR Josh Gordon out vs. Saints with hamstring injury

The Cleveland Browns ruled out wide receiver Josh Gordon for Sunday's game against the Saints because of a hamstring injury.

Gordon, who was only added to the injury list on Saturday after complaining of soreness in his leg, caught just one pass for a 17-yard touchdown in the Browns' Week 1 tie with the Steelers.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor targeted Gordon just three times, but coach Hue Jackson said earlier this week that some early-season miscommunication was at play, and that the Browns still had big plans for the receiver's role this season.

"Josh, when he is going like we know he can, he has an opportunity to make plays," Jackson said Wednesday. "He has to continue to work to be in the right spot. We have to give him opportunities, and I think that we will do that."

Gordon returned to action last season after a nearly three-year absence and played in five games, catching 18 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown. He missed the 2015 season because of a drug suspension and opted to spend 2016 in rehab.

The 27-year-old, who also dealt with a hamstring issue in training camp, said this week that he wasn't concerned with his lack of targets against Pittsburgh.

"I think I went out there and served my purpose and did whatever I was supposed to do, whether it was to distract the safety or get somebody else open," he said. "More than anything, I did not even think about the targets until somebody mentioned that at the end of the game. I am just going to keep on running until I have the opportunity."

The Browns also ruled out starting linebacker Christian Kirksey (shoulder/ankle) and backup tight end Seth DeValve (hamstring) for the Week 2 game in New Orleans.

Kirksey, who had previously been listed as questionable, will miss the first game of his five-year career.