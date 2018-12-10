Bryce Harper Watch: Who will land the superstar free agent?

The winter meetings are underway in Bryce Harper's hometown of Las Vegas, where we're tracking all of the latest Bryce buzz all week long.

Phillies: 4 votes (Eddie Matz, Tim Kurkjian, Jesse Rogers, Sarah Langs)

Why we picked Philadelphia: With that short right-field porch at Yankee Stadium, Harper could make home run history as a Yankee. But the kind of history he could make with the Phillies ($$$$) -- they of the deep pockets and even deeper outfield need -- matters more, both to him and his agent. -- Matz

We've heard that the Phillies might "be a little stupid about it" with offseason spending, but we haven't seen it yet on the free-agent market. Hard to believe they won't sign Machado or Harper, and in many ways they look like the best fit for both. Ultimately, I think if they sign one, it'll be Harper for their outfield. -- Langs

Dodgers: 3 votes (Arash Markazi, David Schoenfield, Dan Mullen)

Why we picked the Dodgers: Los Angeles is a city that runs on star power, and the Dodgers know they are one star away from getting over the hump and winning their first World Series since 1988 after just falling short the past two seasons. That star is Harper, who will gladly take the Dodgers' monster offer to move to the West and a new home that is just a 39-minute flight in a private jet to his hometown of Las Vegas. -- Markazi

I think it comes down to the Dodgers and Phillies here. But the lure of Los Angeles and a team that is already at the level Philly is hoping to get to on the field could be enough to send Harper west if L.A. goes all-in to pursue the outfielder -- and recent clues seem to suggest the Dodgers might do just that. - - Mullen

White Sox: 1 vote (Bradford Doolittle)

Why I picked Chicago: We're getting odds on these, right? Just the fact that the White Sox are sniffing around Harper's trail makes me think they'll go the extra mile (the opt-out) to get him. Harper wouldn't be teammates with Kris Bryant, but their families could still hang out at Navy Pier. -- Doolittle

Angels: 1 vote (Sam Miller)

Why I picked the Angels: The classic Arte Moreno splash is the one you never hear any rumors about, and I haven't read any rumors linking Harper to Angel Stadium, which is, by the way, the MLB stadium closest in driving distance to his hometown of Las Vegas. -- Sam Miller

Giants: 1 vote (Tim Keown)

Why I picked San Francisco: Farhan Zaidi makes a big move, and the team immediately alters the HR line on right-field wall to accommodate Harper. -- Keown

