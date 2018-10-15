Buccaneers fire defensive coordinator Mike Smith - reports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith, according to multiple reports.

The move comes a day a day after the team lost its third consecutive game, 34-29 to the Atlanta Falcons.

Tampa Bay has allowed 34.6 points per game this season -- the highest average in the league -- including 40 in a Week 1 win over the Saints and 48 in a Week 4 defeat to the Bears.

The Bucs' 439.8 yards allowed per game is second-worst, better than only the 5-1 Chiefs. They have particularly struggled to stop the pass, giving up a league-worst 355.6 yards per game through the air. Their run defense is the fifth-best in the league at only 84.2 yards allowed per game.

Smith, the former head coach of the Falcons, was in his third season leading the Buccaneers's defense.