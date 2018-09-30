Buccaneers replace Ryan Fitzpatrick with Jameis Winston

CHICAGO -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who started Ryan Fitzpatrick against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, have put in Jameis Winston in the game in the second half.

Facing heavy pressure from the Bears' defense, the Bucs' offense mustered just three first downs and converted one third down. Fitzpatrick completed 9 of 18 passes for 126 yards and was intercepted by Eddie Jackson on a pass intended for Mike Evans. He was sacked twice.

On Winston's first possession, he completed five passes, but he was picked off by Danny Trevathan.

Winston was active for the first time since serving a three-game suspension, but the plan was for Fitzpatrick to get the start and for the Bucs to re-evaluate their quarterback situation during next week's bye week.

The Bucs' struggles against the Bears have gone far beyond Fitzpatrick. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky shredded the Bucs' defense, throwing five touchdowns in the first half.

Bucs starting tight end O.J. Howard left the game with a left knee injury and won't return.