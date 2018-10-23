Buckeyes WR Austin Mack has foot surgery, out indefinitely

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be without wide receiver Austin Mack for the foreseeable future due to an injured foot.

Mack had foot surgery Monday, a team spokesman confirmed, and is out indefinitely.

"That's a big loss," coach Urban Meyer said Tuesday. "... There's a chance he'll be back for the bowl game."

The junior, part of the Buckeyes' deep receiving corps, has 26 receptions for 331 yards and a touchdown this season.

Mack caught one pass for 24 yards in the team's loss to Purdue on Saturday and was injured during the second half.

The No. 11 Buckeyes next visit Nebraska on Nov. 3.