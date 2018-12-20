Bulls' Zach LaVine to miss 2-4 weeks with sprained ankle ligament

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will miss two to four weeks with a sprained deltoid ligament in his left ankle, coach Jim Boylen told reporters on Wednesday.

"We've gotten all the information we need to," Boylen said. "We feel safe saying that's kind of where it's at."

LaVine, who injured his ankle in the Bulls' loss to the Orlando Magic in Mexico City on Friday, already has missed two games. Boylen said the recovery timetable of two to four weeks is from Wednesday, not from when the injury occurred.

Ryan Arcidiacono has started alongside Kris Dunn in the backcourt without LaVine over the past two games.

On Saturday, Boylen said LaVine had an MRI in San Antonio, where the team had a game on Sunday, that revealed the injury. LaVine then flew back to Chicago to undergo further testing.

LaVine brushed off concerns on Wednesday that a heavy workload might have contributed to his injury.

"No, just rolled my ankle," he said before the Bulls' home game against the Brooklyn Nets. "I put a lot of work into the offseason. I think I'm one of the most conditioned dudes in the NBA, so I haven't felt too overloaded."

LaVine, the team's leading scorer, is averaging 23.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He signed a four-year, $78 million deal with the Bulls over the summer.

Boylen also said that Jabari Parker, who has fallen out of the Bulls' rotation, continues to suffer from a stomach illness.

"We're not sure exactly what it is yet, but we hope to get some answers as the day goes on," Boylen said of Parker.