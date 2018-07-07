Cardinals GM Steve Keim cited for driving under the influence

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was cited for driving under the influence on July 4 in Chandler, Arizona.

Keim and the Cardinals both acknowledged the incident in statements released Saturday morning. Chandler police told multiple media outlets that further details are unavailable because a full arrest report hasn't been completed yet.

"I truly regret my incredibly poor judgment and inexcusable actions," Keim said in his statement, which was released by the team. "Everyone associated with the NFL and its teams is held to a high standard of behavior and I obviously failed to meet that. I sincerely apologize to our organization and its fans as well as to my family. I accept full responsibility for my actions and hold myself completely accountable. Moving forward, I will take the steps to ensure that I never put myself or the Cardinals in this type of situation again."

Keim has served as the Cardinals' GM since 2013 and signed a contract extension with the team earlier this year.

"We are aware of the incident on Wednesday involving Steve Keim," the Cardinals said. "He fully recognizes the seriousness of the situation and that this type of behavior is unacceptable and inexcusable. Steve immediately alerted the team who in turn reported it to the NFL as required under the league's Personal Conduct Policy. We are continuing to gather information and will handle the matter appropriately and in accordance with all league policies as well as within the legal system."