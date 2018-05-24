Carmelo Anthony cries foul over Kyle Korver comparison on Instagram

Oklahoma City Thunder veteran Carmelo Anthony strongly disagreed with an Instagram post stating that? Cleveland Cavaliers?sharpshooter Kyle Korver is a better player than him at this point in their NBA careers.

"WOWWWWW," Anthony wrote in a response to the post from his verified Instagram account. He also posted crying laughing emojis and wrote, "Had to comment on this one."

"FOH," he added.

Anthony, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and NCAA champion, had a subpar season with the Thunder in 2017-18 while taking on a new role.

The 33-year-old forward averaged a career-low 16.2 points on 40 percent shooting as a catch-and-shoot option, rather than being the isolation-heavy volume scorer he had been for much of his career. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds per game.

Anthony's role was significantly reduced during the Thunder's first-round playoff loss to the Utah Jazz.

Korver, who was selected in the same 2003 draft class as Anthony, has been key to the Cavaliers' run to the Eastern Conference finals. In the regular season, he averaged nine points on 46 percent shooting off of Cleveland's bench.

A bench role is something Anthony said he would not consider next season with the Thunder. The 10-time All-Star has an early termination option for his contract next season, which is valued at $28 million.

ESPN's Ian Begley contributed to this report.