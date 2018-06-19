Cast for 10th annual Body Issue includes Saquon Barkley, 15 others

New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, Seattle Storm teammates Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird, and U.S. women's national team and Seattle Reign forward Megan Rapinoe are all part of ESPN The Magazine's Body10 issue. The issue will be on newsstands June 29.

They are among 16 athletes who will be part of the 10th anniversary of The Body Issue, which ESPN The Magazine created a decade ago to celebrate the athletic form. The Body Issue images will be available digitally on Monday.

Also in the issue are a pair of Hall of Famers: football's Jerry Rice and golf's Greg Norman. A pair of Olympians -- track medalist Tori Bowie and cross-country skiing gold medalist Jessie Diggins -- also are included.

Others featured include Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, Houston Astros pitcher and Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, softball player Lauren Chamberlain, U.S. women's national team soccer player Crystal Dunn, WWE performer Charlotte Flair and LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

As part of its 10th-anniversary celebration, ESPN The Magazine also has released a digital photo archive of every athlete who has been in the previous nine issues, including never-before-seen images.