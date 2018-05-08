'The Other Cavaliers' take the stage in unaired 'SNL' skit

LeBron James has done it all for the Cleveland Cavaliers this postseason, and the folks at "Saturday Night Live" took notice.

In a skit that was cut for time, "SNL" poked fun at the "Other Cavaliers," who will do whatever it takes to help King James, "as long as what he needs isn't basketball."

Even with a Roomba at point guard and a golden retriever starting at center, the Cavs probably still have a good chance with LeBron on their side.

UPDATE: The Cavaliers took the jab from "SNL" and responded appropriately while sweeping the Toronto Raptors.