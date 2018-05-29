Chris Long jokes about hockey players on Twitter, gets fans riled up

There's no sarcasm font on Twitter, many have lamented after a post gone horribly wrong.

Unfortunately for Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long, there's no troll font, either.

Long, a fan of mixing it up with his followers on social media, decided to make a ripple by sending out the following while two huge matchups -- Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets, and Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals -- were ongoing Monday night.

What he got instead was a wave of backlash from hockey faithful who didn't get that the comment was written in jest. The countershots continue to roll in. As of Tuesday night, there were close to 600 comments on that tweet, and most weren't pretty.

"It actually was too many. I'm like, cringing now," Long said of the number of people he fooled.

His post even got picked up by conservative news outlet The Daily Caller, which dubbed it "one of the dumbest tweets you'll ever see about hockey."

"The problem is, I'm going to be like walking through Canada at some point and just get jumped," Long joked at his locker following Tuesday's practice. "And I'm going to be laying on the ground and I'm going to be like, 'It was a joke.'"

Long concedes that he's gotten duped online before, so he gets it. But he's setting the record straight about his feelings toward hockey players.

"They're the toughest," he said. "They're the toughest."