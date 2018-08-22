Clash of the titlists: Champs Cris 'Cyborg' Justino, Amanda Nunes to meet at UFC 232 in Las Vegas

The UFC has finalized a female superfight between featherweight champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes for UFC 232 on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas.

UFC president Dana White informed ESPN of the booking on Wednesday. Additional sources confirmed both champions have agreed to the fight, which will be for Justino's 145-pound featherweight title. The UFC 232 pay-per-view event will take place at T-Mobile Arena.

The champion-versus-champion matchup has been in the works for a while. Justino (20-1) publicly called for it to happen in September, but Nunes (16-4) was dealing with a foot injury.

Widely regarded as the No. 1 female fighter in the world, Justino will be seeking her third UFC title defense. The Brazilian champion has recorded defenses against Holly Holm and Yana Kunitskaya. Justino trains and lives in Southern California.

Nunes, who also is originally from Brazil, is riding a seven-fight win streak. She won the 135-pound title by submitting Miesha Tate at UFC 200 in July 2016, and she since has recorded defenses against Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko and Raquel Pennington.

Nunes fights out of American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida.

ESPN ranks Justino and Nunes the Nos. 1 and 2 female fighters in the world, respectively.