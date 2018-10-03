Former Clemson Tigers RB C.J. Fuller dies at 22

Former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller has died at the age of 22, the school confirmed Wednesday night.

"Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with C.J.'s family," Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. "I've known C.J. a long time and watched him grow up through the Easley rec leagues (in South Carolina) all the way through Easley High School. I'm proud of what he accomplished as a Clemson Tiger, most of all, his accomplishment of being a Clemson graduate. Our deepest condolences and the thoughts of our program are with his family this evening. May he rest in peace."

Clemson did not give a cause of death. The Pickens County, South Carolina, told The State newspaper that results of an autopsy will take six to eight weeks.

Fuller appeared in 43 games for Clemson across the 2015-17 seasons, amassing 599 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 147 carries. He was a member of Clemson's national title team in 2016, scoring on a 30-yard touchdown reception in the national semifinals and then returning a kickoff 20 yards to set up the Tigers' nine-play, 68-yard game-winning drive against Alabama in the national championship.

Fuller opened the 2017 season as Clemson's starter but was passed on the depth chart. He then announced last February his plans to play elsewhere as a graduate transfer.

In March, Fuller was accused of robbing someone at gunpoint after allegedly forcing his way, along with two others, into a person's apartment in downtown Clemson.

News of his death drew reactions from several of Fuller's former teammates.

Among them was Shaq Lawson, who now plays for the Buffalo Bills. He wrote on Instagram: "My brother I am hurting right now. Somebody wake me up from this nightmare. My brother was supposed to come see me tomorrow. I love you bruh until we meet again."