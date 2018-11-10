Clippers, Bucks wear warm-ups to honor victims of Thousand Oaks shooting

LOS ANGELES -- Prior to their matchup Saturday afternoon, the Clippers and visiting Bucks wore black T-shirts emblazoned with "Enough" across their chests and the names of the victims of a mass shooting in nearby Thousand Oaks, California, on their backs.

Late Wednesday night, a gunman armed with a Glock 21 .45-caliber handgun opened fire in the Borderline Bar & Grill, a popular country and western club located approximately 45 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Twelve people, including a police officer, were killed in the attack.

The Clippers were in Portland when they learned of the tragedy. Clippers management took note that the Los Angeles Kings wore decals that read "Enough" on their helmets on the ice at Staples Center on Thursday night. Led by Annemarie Loflin, chief of staff of basketball operations for the Clippers, and equipment manager Max Reza, the team promptly ordered the "Enough" T-shirts ahead of Saturday's game.

The Clippers invited the Bucks to participate in the commemoration. Both teams wore the shirts, which were approved by the NBA, beneath their warm-up jackets and revealed them during a moment of silence in the dark arena.