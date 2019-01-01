Coach Lincoln Riley agrees to extension with Oklahoma

Putting NFL rumors to rest, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has agreed to a contract extension with the Sooners.

A source told ESPN that Riley would be given a significant raise. Riley was the No. 16 highest paid coach in college this year.

Riley led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff in his first two seasons with the Sooners, while tutoring back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, the first quarterbacks to win consecutive Heismans from the same school in the history of the award.

That level of success had drawn the interest of NFL teams. But Riley had hinted after the Sooners lost to Alabama in the playoff semifinal that he wasn't ready to leave Oklahoma.

Details of the contract extension will be finalized at an Oklahoma regents meeting later this month.