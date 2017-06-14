CLEVELAND -- Clayton Kershaw extended his unbeaten string and rookie Cody Bellinger hit two home runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the eighth inning off Andrew Miller that lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-5 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.

Kershaw (9-2) allowed two runs in seven innings and has not lost in his last eight starts. The left-hander gave up a run in the third on Michael Brantley's single and a leadoff homer to Roberto Perez in the fifth that tied the game.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner yielded six hits, struck out four and walked two while throwing 101 pitches. He is 5-0 with a 1.94 ERA since his most recent defeat on May 1.

Indians manager Terry Francona did not meet with reporters after the game because he wasn't feeling well, a team spokesman said. Bench coach Brad Mills took questions in his place.

Francona left the dugout in the ninth inning but was still at the ballpark, the spokesman said.

Bellinger led off the eighth with a towering drive into the right-field seats off Miller (3-1). The home run was the first Cleveland's dominant left-hander has allowed in 33 innings this season.

Bellinger added a three-run drive in the ninth off Boone Logan, becoming the third rookie in Dodgers history to have four multihomer games.

Daniel Robertson hit his first major league home run for Cleveland with two outs in the ninth, a three-run shot off Chris Hatcher. Kenley Jansen struck out Jason Kipnis for his 12th save

Yasiel Puig hit a two-run homer in the second off Indians starter Trevor Bauer.

Bauer allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings. He was removed with the bases loaded and Miller, appearing in the sixth inning for the second straight game, struck out Puig to end the threat.

Miller retired the side in order in the seventh, but gave up just his third run of the season when Bellinger homered.

Perez's home run was his first since he homered twice in Game 1 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs. He hadn't homered in the regular season since Sept. 26.

Using both middle fingers, Puig directed a pair of obscene gestures at fans after crossing home plate following his homer. Puig was booed for the remainder of the game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: 1B Adrian Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with lower back discomfort. An MRI on Monday revealed the five-time All-Star has a herniated disk. He is sidelined indefinitely. ... OF Joc Pederson was reinstated from the seven-day concussion disabled list and started in center field, going 0-for-4.

Indians: OF Brandon Guyer (sprained left wrist) is hitting on the field but no date has been set for when he'll begin a minor league rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Brandon McCarthy tied his season high by throwing seven innings against the Nationals last Tuesday, but absorbed a 2-1 loss.

Indians: RHP Corey Kluber has made quality starts in 14 of his 16 interleague outings, going 11-3 with a 2.34 ERA.