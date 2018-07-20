Colts' Andrew Luck (shoulder) will have no limitations at training camp

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder) is good to go for the start of training camp with no limitations on what he can do, but general manager Chris Ballard said Luck will not throw seven days a week during camp.

"He needs to play. ... but it is a fine line," said Ballard, who reiterated that Luck will take normal starting quarterback reps when he's practicing during training camp.

Lucks had surgery on his right shoulder in January 2017. He missed all of the team's offseason workouts, all of training camp and eventually the entire 2017 season after experiencing soreness that couldn't be calmed by a cortisone shot once he started practicing in the middle of October. Luck also spent about six weeks in the Netherlands rehabbing his shoulder in late 2017.

Veterans report for the Colts on Wednesday.

In other Colts news, S Clayton Geathers (knee) will most likely start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. Safety Malik Hooker (knee) will start camp on PUP. Those two are projected to be the team's starters.

Information from ESPN's Mike Wells was used in this report.