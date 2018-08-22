Colts longtime announcer Bob Lamey retired after using racial slur in off-the-air conversation

INDIANAPOLIS -- Longtime announcer Bob Lamey, who has announced his retirement as voice of the Colts, used a racial slur while retelling a story last week to a "friend."

Lamey's attorney released a statement Wednesday morning acknowledging Lamey used "inappropriate" language during an off-the-air conversation last week and immediately apologized to those involved.

A team official later issued a statement that said in part the Colts "deplore and do not tolerate the use of any racial slur -- in any context.

"While it is the Colts' strict and long-standing policy to not make public comment on personnel matters, Bob publicly acknowledged that last week he repeated an inappropriate word when telling a story. He immediately apologized to the people who heard him use the word, and then promptly retired as the Colts play-by-play announcer.

"Bob has had a long and storied history in our community, but he made a serious mistake. The Colts are deeply disappointed the incident took place and offer our sincerest regrets to all who were impacted by Bob's lapse in judgement."

The 80-year-old Lamey retired last weekend. He had been the Colts' radio play-by-play voice from 1984-91 and again from 1995 through the first preseason game on Aug. 9.

He was replaced in the booth by Matt Taylor on Monday night.

