Controversial Luke Heimlich defeats Minnesota in NCAA super regional

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Controversial Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich worked 8 2/3 innings to add to his school-record single-season win total Friday, two days after he was shunned for the second straight year in Major League Baseball's amateur draft.

"I've got more games to play here," Heimlich said. "They're not taking the jersey off my back yet."

He allowed an earned run on seven hits and struck out nine, throwing 124 pitches to improve to 16-1. His 151 strikeouts this year extended his school-record mark.

Heimlich, 22, pleaded guilty as a 15-year-old to a felony charge of child molestation of an underage relative. He has since asserted his innocence in multiple interviews and avoided questions Friday about the draft after the Beavers' 8-1 win over Minnesota to open NCAA super regional play.

Oregon State, seeded No. 3 nationally, needs one win over the Golden Gophers Saturday or Sunday to earn a repeat trip to the College World Series, which opens June 16 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Heimlich removed himself last year from Oregon State's super regional and the World Series after the Oregonian reported on his admission in 2012 to having inappropriate contact with his niece, who was 6 at the time, and subsequent conviction in his home state of Washington.

The hard-throwing left-hander was expected to land high in the draft last year. But after the information surfaced, all 30 major league teams passed on him for 40 rounds. That happened again earlier this week. Six of Heimlich's teammates were drafted, with infielders Nick Madrigal and Cadyn Grenier and outfielder Trevor Larnach taken in the first round.

"I was excited for my teammates and the opportunities they were given," Heimlich said, "and I've had tremendous support from my teammates and my family, so I was ready for another game."

Pat Casey, the two-time national champion Oregon State coach now in his 23rd season at the school, declined this week to comment on Heimlich's draft situation.

"Obviously, Luke was very good," Casey said of his pitcher's performance Friday.

Heimlich struck out Alex Boxwell with two outs in the top of the ninth, then left the game, tipping his cap to an ovation at Goss Stadium. The crowd chanted his name before Heimlich emerged from the third-base dugout for a curtain call.