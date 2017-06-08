Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell?on Thursday denied an accusation of domestic violence against his wife amid a Major League Baseball investigation.

In a post on Instagram, Russell's wife, Melisa, accused her husband of cheating and implied that the couple was breaking up. A comment related to the post from someone Melisa Russell identifies as a close friend accused the player of physically abusing his wife.

During Wednesday night's Cubs game against the Marlins, in which Addison Russell did not play, Melisa Russell posted a photo of herself in a bathing suit in a body of water. The text read: "Being free to be able to make your own choices for your own happiness beats being cheated on, lied to, & disrespected any day. #herestonewbeginnings #onlygetsbetterfromhere" The post and subsequent comment have since been deleted.

"Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful," Russell said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon. "For the well-being of my family, I'll have no further comment."

Russell, 23, was given the day off Thursday and will not be with the Cubs for their game against the Colorado Rockies.

"Last night, we were made aware of a serious claim posted on social media about Addison Russell. We reached out to Major League Baseball and, following the protocol established by MLB, will fully cooperate with the Commissioner's Office as it gathers pertinent facts," the Cubs said in a statement Thursday. "Addison will not be in uniform tonight to allow him to work through this matter."

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the Associated Press that the department "does not have any current investigation" into Russell or allegations of domestic violence.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he spoke to Russell on Wednesday night and then "just listened" as he sat with Russell and president Theo Epstein.

"There's not a whole lot for me to know. There really isn't," Maddon said. "All I wanted him to know from me to him is primarily going into this moment to re-emphasize I have not lost confidence in him as a player."

Maddon also said the team got together as a group "so the guys, if they wanted to say or ask anything, they could."?

Reigning National League MVP Kris Bryant said he was surprised to hear about the allegations.

"Yeah, I think anytime you hear something like that, it is shocking," Bryant said Thursday. "... I want to be a good teammate. Always want to be there to help. Addy is going to find a way to handle it. Like I said, we are all going to learn from it, hopefully be better for it.

"We don't know what happened. I don't know what's happened. It's early. ... It is just unfortunate."

In 2015, the league and players union agreed to a new, more rigorous domestic violence policy. Former Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman was suspended 30 games under the policy last season. Mets closer Jeurys Familia, infielder Jose Reyes and Braves outfielder Hector Olivera have also received lengthy suspensions under the policy.

After an All-Star season for the championship Cubs last season, Russell has struggled this year. Entering Thursday's play, Russell was batting .209 with 3 home runs and 19 RBIs, and his errors are up.

Javier Baez has been seeing more time at shortstop. In fact, Russell was not in the starting lineup for Thursday night's game against the Rockies, the second day in a row Baez had started. Russell started at shortstop in 141 of the 148 games he played last season. Baez made 21 starts at shortstop all of last season, but Thursday night will mark his 13th already this season.

