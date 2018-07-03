Dante Exum, Jazz agree on 3-year, $33 million extension

Restricted free-agent guard Dante Exum has agreed to a 3-year, $33 million contract extension with the Utah Jazz, league sources told ESPN.

Exum, 22, withstood two lengthy court absences in his young Jazz career -- including a torn ACL that cost him the entire 2015-16 season -- to earn a new deal that reflects the franchise's belief that he will still honor the immense potential that pushed GM Dennis Lindsey to select him fifth overall in the 2014 NBA draft.

Exum played 14 regular-season games after returning from preseason surgery on his left shoulder last season. He averaged eight points, but at 6-foot-6 has consistently shown, when healthy, that he can use his long frame and skill to be a difference-maker on both ends of the floor.

Exum, a native of Australia, will be part of a guard rotation that includes young star Donovan Mitchell and veteran Ricky Rubio.