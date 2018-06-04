On day before scheduled event, Eagles' visit to White House canceled

The Philadelphia Eagles will not be attending a ceremony at the White House, according to a statement by President Donald Trump.

The decision comes a day before the event was to occur.

The statement says that the defending Super Bowl champions disagree "with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country."

The Eagles had planned to send a smaller delegation but "the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better," according to the statement.

Mr. Trump says that he will instead have a "different type of ceremony -- one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."