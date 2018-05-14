DeAngelo Hall retires after 14-year career

LEESBURG, Va. -- Longtime defensive back DeAngelo Hall made official what had been expected: He's done playing football.

Speaking at the Ryan Kerrigan Leukemia and Lymphoma Society golf tournament, Hall said he is still wrestling with what he wants to do post-football. He is deciding between joining a front office or becoming an analyst.

But, he said, "I'm not playing, that's for damn sure."

Hall played 14 seasons in the NFL, including 10 with the Washington Redskins. The three-time Pro Bowler was a cornerback for most of his career until moving to safety for his final two-plus seasons.

"Average," Hall said of his career. "Not great; on pace to be really good until four years ago. I had a vision of a gold jacket. The injuries the last couple years have been very hard on me, so that's out of the question. Who's to say I can't get in there another way. That's my focus. I still want a gold jacket, whether I get one as an exec, a coach. I'm going to get me a damn gold jacket. Believe that."

Hall?missed 31 of 48 games because of injuries between 2014 and 2016. He opened the 2017 season on the physically unable to perform list, stemming from a torn ACL in Week 3 of 2016.

He returned in Week 9 last season and started in a win at Seattle, but he played one snap in the final six games and was declared a healthy inactive three times.

Hall joined the Redskins midway through the 2008 season after he was released by the Oakland Raiders just eight games into a six-year deal worth $23 million guaranteed. He solidified the corner position for Washington, starting every game between 2010 and 2013. In those four seasons, Hall intercepted 17 passes. He moved to safety in the 2015 season.

The Atlanta Falcons selected Hall with the eighth overall pick in the 2004 draft, and he had 17 interceptions over four seasons before signing with the Raiders.

After being released by Oakland, he signed with Washington in part because it was close to where he grew up in the Virginia Beach area. He played collegiately at Virginia Tech.

Hall has 43 career interceptions (23 with the Redskins) and once picked off four passes in a 2010 game against the Chicago Bears. He made the third of his three Pro Bowls that season.