DeMar DeRozan highlights first matchup against Toronto Raptors with first career triple-double

SAN ANTONIO -- DeMar DeRozan said going into the San Antonio Spurs' 125-107 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday that he "wanted to break every single record that was there."

The problem is he wanted to do that for his former team, not against it. But that didn't stop DeRozan from notching his first career triple-double in his first meeting against the Raptors, with whom he spent his first nine NBA seasons. He had 24 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in a matchup that also saw Kawhi Leonard return to San Antonio for the first time since the teams pulled off the blockbuster trade that landed the players at their respective locales.

"I told him it was about time," coach Gregg Popovich said.

DeRozan became the first Spur to record a triple-double at home since 2003, when Tim Duncan accomplished the feat. DeRozan also became just the fourth Spur under Popovich to log a triple-double, joining Tony Parker, Pau Gasol and Duncan.

DeRozan is just the 13th player in Spurs history to produce a triple-double, and the former Raptor's first career triple-double marked the 43rd time that milestone had been reached in San Antonio franchise history.

DeRozan is just the fifth player in NBA history to post a triple-double in his first game against a former team, according to research from Elias Sports Bureau. DeRozan is also the second player in NBA history with a 20-point triple double in his first game against a former team, according to Elias, joining Guy Rodgers on Oct. 18, 1966 against the Golden State Warriors.