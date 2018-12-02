Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury fight to draw in heavyweight title bout

Heavyweight world titleholder Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury fought to a split-decision draw Saturday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The judges scored the bout 115-111 for Wilder, 114-110 for Fury and 113-113.

Wilder, who retained his WBC heavyweight belt, knocked Fury down in Rounds 9 and 12.

Wilder (40-0-1, 39 KOs) was making his eighth title defense. He had previously knocked out every fighter he had faced.

Fury (27-0-1, 19 KOs) was coming off a pair of decision wins this summer following a hiatus of two and a half years, during which he vacated the WBO and WBA belts he claimed in a November 2015 decision victory over then unified world champion Wladmir Klitschko.