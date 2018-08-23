Derek Holland apologizes for using mock Asian accent in TV appearance

San Francisco Giants pitcher Derek Holland issued an apology Thursday, a day after he appeared on the television show Intentional Talk, which airs on both ESPN2 and MLB Network, and spoke in a mock Asian accent.

Holland was accompanied on the show by Giants massage therapist Haro Ogawa, and the pair attempted a skit that cast Ogawa as Holland's sidekick or "hype man," with Holland speaking in a halting, heavily accented voice.

Criticism mounted online, and the Giants later issued a statement to Deadspin.

"The Giants organization does not condone that type of behavior in any way. We spoke to Derek regarding his interview yesterday and he completely understands the severity of the situation and apologizes if it offended anyone."

Then before the Giants' afternoon game vs. the Mets, Holland spoke to reporters, saying, "I want to make sure it's clear that was all on me," he said. "Now it's become a distraction to the team. I don't want that. I don't want to have offended anybody."

Holland added he had spoken to and apologized to Ogawa and another Asian employee of the team, who he said "understand we were just doing a bit, but it was too far."

Holland concluded that "whatever I have to do to take care of the situation, I will do it."