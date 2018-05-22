Deshaun Watson says knee feels good after surgery

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who returned to the field for the first time since November ACL surgery, says his knee feels "comfortable."

On Tuesday, in the Texans' first day of organized team activities open to the media, Watson took part in individual and 7-on-7 drills.

"My knee feels [good and] comfortable," Watson said. "[It was great] to be able to go out there and throw and do some things out there and get the timing down with the receivers. ... Just to actually get back out here with the group, with the team, with the whole offense and being able to just get back to the basics of football and build that chemistry and just build that leadership and that trust within each other."

In his rookie season, Watson threw for 1,699 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions in seven games (six starts). His 19 touchdowns were tied for the NFL lead when he was put on injured reserve.

Watson tore his right ACL in an early November practice. As he rehabbed, he said he would definitely be on the field by training camp and hoped to participate in at least some part of OTAs.

"We've been in this things now going on six weeks and ... he's really improved his knowledge of our offense, his knowledge of defensive football and he's doing what he can do out on the field," coach Bill O'Brien said. "He's getting better every day."