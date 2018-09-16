Drake Davis arrested on battery charges again

Suspended LSU wide receiver Drake Davis was arrested and charged Sunday with two counts of battery of a dating partner, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

According to an affidavit for arrest obtained by ESPN, Davis and the victim allegedly got in an argument on Aug. 26 that resulted in the victim being pushed from a couch and injured in the lower-leg area.

On Saturday, LSU Police investigators interviewed the victim, who confirmed the Aug. 26 incident and said she and Davis got into the fight when she went to leave the apartment.

LSU Police also received information from a witness that another battery occurred between Davis and the victim Saturday around 2 a.m., where the victim was hit in the left eye several times. During the interview with the victim, police noticed her left eye was swollen, but she did not admit that Davis hit her. The victim said she noticed the black eye later that morning but didn't know how it happened.

According to the affidavit, LSU Police received photos of the victim's eye injury from a witness who said they were sent to her via text message from the victim. The witness alleged to police that the victim said Davis had caused the injury after he "slapped her repeatedly in the face area around her left eye ... due to another argument they had."

It marks the second time Davis has been arrested on battery charges. In August, Davis was arrested on a second-degree battery charge after it was alleged he committed battery four times over a period of 18 months on a woman he was dating. The woman told police Davis punched her hard enough to fracture one of her ribs, choked her and sent a text saying he might kill her.

Davis was released on bond in August and ordered to have no contact with the victim. Sunday's charges stem from incidents after he was released, police said.

LSU suspended Davis indefinitely following his August arrest. A 6-foot-4 junior, Davis appeared in 13 games as a backup last season, catching three passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns.