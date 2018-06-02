Draymond Green pleased that Tristan Thompson avoided suspension

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said he was pleased when he found out that Cleveland's Tristan Thompson wouldn't be suspended for Game 2 of the NBA Finals following their scuffle late in Game 1.

"I'd rather a guy not get suspended," he said after practice Saturday. "Them suspending somebody else don't make me feel good. That's in the past. It is what it is. I don't want nobody to get suspended. You know, that does nothing for us or for me."

Thompson was fined $25,000 for shoving the ball into Green's face after receiving a flagrant foul 2, an automatic ejection.

Thompson was hit with the flagrant for elbowing Shaun Livingston, but it has since been downgraded to a flagrant 1.

"I'm happy I'm able to play," Thompson said. "The NBA got to do what they got to do in terms of fining. At the end of the day, I want to be out there with my teammates, and I'll be able to do that in Game 2 ... They made the right call by letting me play."

The instigation for Thompson's interaction with Green was when the Warriors forward began taunting Thompson after he was tossed from the game with 2.6 seconds remaining.

"It doesn't affect me. It doesn't really bother me at all," Thompson said of Green's antics. "He's making himself look crazy. But that's what he does, that's what he brings to this team, that's what makes him valuable to the Warriors in terms of bringing that toughness, that grit. So I don't blame him. Every team needs a guy like that."

Thompson was asked what Green said to provoke him.

"I don't remember," he said. "It's 2.6 seconds left in the game. I went and got an early shower."

The Warriors organization feels that if Green had committed a similar act, he would've been suspended for Game 2. Green took the high road when asked about the perceived double standard.

"I maybe would have gotten suspended, but ain't nobody else me, so I really don't care about that," he said. "I'll take that. It comes with a lot of other great s---. So it's all good ... I'm happy he only got a $25,000 fine. It's not that much, No. 1. We're out here trying to feed our families, so I don't like to see people lose money, and I don't like to see people get suspended. So, no, I don't really think it's a double standard. I think it is what it is."

While Green acknowledged that "sometimes it gets personal on the floor, and that does spill over off the floor," he downplayed the notion that bad blood between opponents is rampant off the court, saying, "What you hatin' somebody off the floor for? Unless it's gotten really personal."

Asked what his reaction would be if Thompson "tells you to meet him outside," Green replied, "I can't meet him outside of here 'cause I'll still get fined.

"But I can meet him in the streets any day. You can say somebody'll meet you at the bus. I'm not -- keep taking care of my family, man. I ain't gonna meet you at the bus. But summers, you can meet anybody anywhere. So all the 'meet me outside' and 'meet me at the bus,' I ain't planning to give up no money for that. But you wanna see me somewhere else, that's fine -- anytime."

Thompson said it shouldn't be a surprise whom he exchanged shoves with.

"It's about toughness, and you've got to play hard, and I think that's what I bring to my team," he said. "So as that enforcer for our team, Draymond for his team, it is what it is. And if it had to be two guys that do get into a little scuffle, it would be us two."